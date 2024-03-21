Apple's Senior VP Shares His Top 3 iPhones — And The Answer May Not Be What You Guessed

Loading... Loading...

In a conversation with internet personality and tech influencer Brian Tong, Apple Inc.'s AAPL senior vice president of worldwide marketing Greg "Joz" Joswiak shared his top three iPhone picks.

What Happened: On Thursday, Tong posted a video on YouTube in which he can be seen having a conversation with various Apple executives at Apple Park. The YouTuber also briefly conversed with Joswiak, who has been with Cupertino for 38 years.

One of the questions that Tong asked Joswiak was about his top three iPhone picks.

"I won’t say pick your favorite, but if I had to say Joz’s top three iPhones — for whatever reason they could be emotional, they could be something that happened from a technology standpoint or design, what are Joz's top three iPhones," he asked.

Without thinking much, Apple's SVP said, "Gosh well, the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max." His answer brought a loud laughter from both Tong and him, because iPhone 15 models are the latest in Apple's smartphone series.

Tong then playfully pressed, saying Joswiak gave a roundabout answer when he, along with most people, would have thought that the Apple SVP would at least name the first iPhone launched in 2007.

In response, Joswiak said, "What's not to love?" He then showed the picture of him and his wife as wallpaper, saying, "There’s a picture of my wife and I… and all the beauty of Titanium."

The Apple SVP also said that he felt bad about not being able to pick the iPhone 15 Plus, too, since he only had to name three top picks.

Why It's Important: At the "Wonderlust" event held in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in September 2023, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant unveiled the iPhone 15 series, which includes the long-awaited USB-C port, periscope camera, and other features.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799, while the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

In November last year, it was reported that the iPhone 15 series launch helped boost global smartphone sales. At the time, it was reported that October witnessed a 5% year-on-year growth, breaking a 27-month streak of declining sales.

Photo by Goran Ivos on Unsplash

