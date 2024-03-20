Do You Know Who Was The First Person To Get Poked On Facebook? Mark Zuckerberg's Response Will Leave You In Splits

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a fun interaction with a user when he inquired about the first person who was poked on Facebook.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Zuckerberg took to Threads and shared an update on a Facebook feature that has been with the platform since the beginning.

“THE POKE IS HAVING A MOMENT. There's been a 13x spike in poking on Facebook in the past month.”

Later, when a user asked Zuckerberg to reveal who was the first person to get poked on Facebook, he replied in a playful manner, saying, "I poked Priscilla, and now we’re married."

“Poke” was one of the earlier features on Facebook, dating back to 2004, the year TheFacebook.com was launched. However, over time, people started getting bored with the feature. While it was a fun nonverbal interactive technique, getting Poke notifications from random people started becoming a bit annoying for users.

However, the feature is apparently back to a prominent position on Facebook as it now shows in the app search results for people you are acquainted with. It is pertinent to note that Poke never disappeared from Facebook entirely, it was just shoved to the background.

Why It's Important: Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a decade. The pair, who crossed paths at Harvard University, organized the wedding as a surprise for 100 guests at their residence, who believed they were gathering to celebrate Chan’s medical school graduation.

The duo now have three kids: the eldest Maxima Chan Zuckerberg (2015), August Chan Zuckerberg, (2017) and Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, who was born in March last year.

Photo by FP Creative Stock on Shutterstock

