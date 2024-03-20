R1 Owners Rejoice: Rivian Grants You Priority Access For Second-Gen EV

Loading... Loading...

California-based EV maker Rivian Automotive RIVN said on Tuesday that existing Rivian customers will receive priority delivery of its second-generation EV in 2026.

What Happened: “Become an R1 owner today and receive priority delivery of R2,” Rivian wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rivian’s flagship R1 offerings cater to the higher end of the EV market. The R1T starts at $69,900 (excluding taxes and fees) and the R1S starts at $74,900.

The company unveiled its R2 SUV and R3 crossover earlier this month. The newly unveiled R2 SUV is a smaller and more compact version of the R1S, with a starting price of around $45,000. This directly competes with Tesla's Model Y, which starts at $43,990.

Why It Matters: Rivian hopes to start production of the R2 in the first half of 2026 at its Normal, Illinois, factory. The company received over 68,000 reservations for the vehicle in less than a day, hinting at heightened demand and a longer waitlist.

Existing Rivian customers down the waitlist, however, can seemingly get their new vehicles delivered on priority once R2 production starts. However, one has to wait for two more years even until then.

Photo courtesy: Rivian