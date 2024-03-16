Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Delves Into AI Strengths and Weaknesses: 'It's Not Good Enough For This — But Wow, It Is Good Enough For That'

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates shared his thoughts on the current limitations of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential.

What Happened: Despite its shortcomings, Gates believes that AI's potential benefits for humanity are too significant to ignore.

In an interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, Gates acknowledged that AI has its strengths and weaknesses. He noted that technology is not a magical solution to problems that humans struggle with.

“I’m using it all the time and saying, ‘Okay, no, it’s not good enough for this — but wow, it is good enough for that.'”

However, Gates pointed out that AI struggles with certain tasks that humans find challenging, such as complex math and predicting human emotions and relationships.

"If it’s a problem that humans are not good at dealing with, then present techniques don’t create some novel approach."

"It doesn’t know to check its answers. In a Sudoku puzzle, you have to do a lot of recursive reasoning and it doesn’t know to take extra time."

He emphasized the importance of having data that embodies human expertise and suggested that AI could play a role in mental counseling, albeit with caution.

He also expressed doubt about the possibility of a global agreement to halt or reverse AI development.

Why It Matters: Gates has been a vocal advocate for AI and its potential to revolutionize various industries. In a previous interview, he suggested that AI could lead to a three-day workweek by automating a majority of tasks, allowing humans more leisure time.

He also predicted that AI assistants would surpass today’s tech within five years, envisioning a future where AI-powered assistants would be accessible to everyone.

Despite the current limitations, Gates remains optimistic about AI’s potential to drive significant advancements in various fields, including healthcare. He recently highlighted five cutting-edge AI innovations that could revolutionize healthcare in 2024.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock