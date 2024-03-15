Tesla Warns Of Price Hike: All Model Y Trims Set To Increase By $1000 Starting April 1

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, Elon Musk‘s EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said that the company will increase the starting prices on all of its Model Y variants starting next month, to push customers to place their orders before the quarter ends.

What Happened: The base version of the Model Y currently starts at $43,990, while the Long Range and Performace variants start at $48,990 and $52,490, respectively.

Starting April 1, however, the base variant of the best-selling vehicle will start at $44,990.

Tesla's website shows that customers who order their vehicles now can take delivery before the end of the month. Customers can also get 5000 miles of free supercharging on taking deliveries before March 31.

Tesla delivered 484,507 vehicles in the last quarter of 2023. Whether the incentives and warning of an impending price hike will help boost first-quarter deliveries beyond Q4 levels will be known when the company announces quarterly delivery numbers next month.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.66% higher on Friday at $163.57. However, the stock has dipped 34.16% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Starship's Hour-Long Third Flight Leaves SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, NASA Hopeful Despite Breakdown Over Indian Ocean

Photo by The Bold Bureau on Shutterstock