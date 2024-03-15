Tesla Rolls Out Over-The-Air Fix For 6,500 Vehicles To Unmute Silent Pedestrian Alerts

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has issued a software update to over 6,500 vehicles to unmute pedestrian warning sounds after a factory reset muted them.

What Happened: The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the pedestrian warning sounds on several units of Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y got muted following a factory reset. As a result, pedestrians will not be audibly alerted of an approaching vehicle. This could increase the risk of collision, so the company began issuing a software update after February 12 to unmute the sounds.

The Fix: The company said in the filing that vehicle owners only need to install the software update, and no service visit is necessary. The company also said that it identified 49 warranty claims related to the condition as of February 20. However, it added that the company is unaware of any accidents, injuries, or deaths due to the issue.

