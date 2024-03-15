Cathie Wood's Ark Offloads $20M Of Soaring Robinhood, Pauses Selloff In This Crypto Play

Loading... Loading...

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares outperformed the market on Thursday, rallying strongly. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest took advantage of this opportunity to sell some of its holdings.

What Happened: Ark through its flagship Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, sold 1,142,482 shares of Robinhood in aggregate, valued at $20.62 million. The details of the buys are as follows:

ARKK: 583,563 shares

ARKW: 335,891 shares

ARKF: 223,028 shares

Robinhood reported that its total funded customer base grew to 23.6 million at the end of February, an increase of approximately 130,000 from January. Additionally, all other key metrics improved month-over-month, with trading volumes across all asset classes, led by equities, exceeding January’s figures.

Robinhood ranks among the top ten holdings in Ark’s flagship ARKK ETF by value, accounting for 4.48% of the portfolio.

Coinbase Selling Stalls: Ark Invest, which has offloaded quite a bit of Coinbase Global COIN shares despite the cryptocurrency exchange’s recent rally, did not transact in COIN shares on Thursday. Coinbase remains the top holding of ARKK, with the fund holding 3,259,016 shares currently valued at $761.53 million.

Coinbase ended Thursday’s session down 7.17% at $233.67, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock has been on a rally since late October, fueled by rumors about a potential Bitcoin (BTC) approval. It has gained over 34% year-to-date.

