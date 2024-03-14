Trump Authorized CIA Operation To Influence Public Opinion Against Xi Jinping's Government In China: Report

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump greenlit a covert campaign by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to sway public opinion in China against Xi Jinping’s government.

What Happened: The CIA, under Trump’s authorization, initiated a covert operation on Chinese social media platforms to disseminate negative narratives about the Chinese government, Reuters reported citing former U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the highly classified operation.

The operation, which began in 2019, aimed to create distrust among China’s top leadership and force the government to allocate resources to counter the alleged misinformation.

The CIA team, using fake online identities, spread allegations of corruption within the Communist Party and criticized China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The operation was in response to China’s aggressive covert efforts to expand its global influence.

Trump’s authorization, which was not publicly disclosed, was confirmed by three former U.S. officials. The CIA’s covert campaign was a part of Trump’s tougher stance on China, marking a return to Cold War-era methods.

It remains unclear whether President Joe Biden has continued this CIA program. The operation, however, carried significant risks of escalating tensions with China, given its economic power and potential for retaliatory measures.

CIA and the White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: This revelation comes amid growing concerns about China’s influence operations. Just a day before this report, Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, raised concerns about China potentially using TikTok to influence the 2024 U.S. elections. These reports underscore the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, with potential implications for global geopolitics and trade.

Trump’s tough stance on China has been a recurring theme. In a rally in South Carolina in February, Trump vowed to impose retaliatory tariffs against China if re-elected, a move that could further exacerbate trade tensions.

Trump’s potential return to the White House has also been a concern for global businesses, with nearly half of Japanese companies perceiving it as a business risk. The revelation of this covert operation adds another layer to the complex relationship between the two global superpowers.

