In a recent development that underscores the growing scrutiny over Boeing Co's BA production processes, Europe's aviation authority has indicated a readiness to withdraw its endorsement of Boeing’s manufacturing safety certifications if necessary.

Luc Tytgat, EASA’s acting executive director, highlighted this possibility in response to Boeing’s ongoing safety challenges, detailed in a recent Reuters interview.

Boeing has faced scrutiny after a series of quality control lapses, notably a January incident involving a 737 MAX 9 jet.

An audit by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) uncovered several instances of inadequate quality control at Boeing and its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems.

These findings have cast a shadow over the transatlantic pact between the FAA and EASA, which relies on mutual recognition of safety approvals for aircraft production.

While not planning immediate action, EASA is ready to impose stricter measures if needed, especially given Boeing's history with the MAX crashes.

Tytgat, speaking on a personal note, mentioned future accidents could necessitate action, though no such steps are imminent.

Reassured by a recent meeting with Boeing executives, Tytgat noted the company’s commitment to quality improvements.

Meanwhile, the FAA has urged Boeing for “real and profound improvements.” EASA will observe an upcoming FAA audit, though Tytgat dismissed the idea of a permanent EASA role at Boeing facilities, respecting the transatlantic safety pact’s spirit.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.05% at $182.45 on the last check Thursday

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images On Shutterstock.com