Here's Why Snap Is Moving

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.3% to $12.04 during Wednesday’s session following U.S. House passage of a bill that would require TikTok to divest from ByteDance or face a ban.

The House of Representatives has passed a bill requiring the sale of TikTok by its Chinese owners or face a U.S. ban, with a vote of 352 in favor. If approved by the Senate and President Biden, ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, would have five months to sell. Republicans highlight national security concerns, while Democrats raise issues regarding free speech…Read More

Why This Matters To Snap Investors

TikTok is a major competitor to Snapchat, especially among younger demographics. If TikTok were to face restrictions or a ban in the United States, it could lead to a significant shift in user engagement and market share within the social media space. This could potentially benefit Snap by reducing competition and increasing its user base.

Snap also generates a significant portion of its revenue from advertising. Any changes in the competitive landscape or user engagement levels could impact advertisers’ preferences and spending on the platform. If TikTok were to face restrictions or a ban, advertisers might allocate more of their budgets to platforms like Snapchat, leading to potential revenue growth for Snap.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SNAP has a 52-week high of $17.90 and a 52-week low of $7.86.