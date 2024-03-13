Why NaaS Technology Stock Is Nosediving

Loading... Loading...

NaaS Technology Inc NAAS shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $1.17 during Wednesday’s session after the company announced a $6 million registered direct offering.

The agreement entails the sale of 4,761,905 American Depositary Shares (ADS) along with warrants to purchase an additional 4,761,905 ADSs. The combined purchase price for these securities is set at $1.26 per ADS and accompanying warrant.

The registered direct offering is expected to generate approximately US$6 million in total gross proceeds before accounting for commissions and other offering expenses. The warrants will be exercisable at US$1.49 per ADS, available for exercise six months after the issuance date and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

The completion of the offering is anticipated around March 15, subject to standard closing conditions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NAAS has a 52-week high of $12.78 and a 52-week low of $1.07.