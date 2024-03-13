Tech Executive Warns Of Potential 'Plateau' In Web Innovation: 'The Next 35 Years Might Be Wildly Disappointing'

Loading... Loading...

Robert Blumofe, the Chief Technology Officer of web security firm Akamai, expressed concerns about the future of the internet. He compared the current state of the web to the aerospace industry in the 1960s, suggesting that we might be heading for a period of stagnation.

What Happened: Blumofe said "The next 35 years might be wildly disappointing," in terms of web innovation. He drew parallels between the current state of the web and the aerospace industry in the 1960s, which saw a period of significant innovation followed by a stall in progress, in an interview with CNBC.

"If someone had gone asleep in 1975 and then woke up and looked at aerospace today they would be wildly disappointed. The planes aren't any bigger. They're not any faster," Blumofe said.

Blumofe suggested that the world may be heading for a plateau in terms of telecommunications and that the era of steep innovation may have passed. He also noted that the era of Moore’s law, which predicts that the number of components on a single chip doubles every two years at minimal cost, may be over.

Despite these concerns, Blumofe remains hopeful that the web could evolve into a realm of artificial intelligence-powered agents, with humans interacting with the web through AI agents instead.

Why It Matters: Blumofe’s concerns come at a time when AI is rapidly transforming various industries. In August, fast-food chain Wendy’s announced a partnership with Google to introduce AI technology in its drive-thrus. This move was seen as a response to ongoing staffing shortages in the restaurant industry.

Meanwhile, in July, Humane, a startup founded by ex-Apple employees, unveiled its first product, the Humane Ai Pin, signaling a new era in AI technology. However, the growing integration of AI chatbots in Japan has also led to concerns about regulation and ethics in AI development.

