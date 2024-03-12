Elon Musk Congratulates Ford CEO On 100th Anniversary Of Chicago Plant: Jim Farley Says, 'History Has Been Made Here…'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday took to X to congratulate rival CEO Jim Farley on the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Co‘s F Chicago Assembly plant.

What Happened: “Congrats to you and your team!,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He was responding to Farley’s tweet announcing the hundredth anniversary of the Chicago plant. Farley, in turn, also thanked Musk for his wishes.

The Chicago assembly plant, Farley said, is Ford’s longest continuously running plant in the U.S.

“So much Ford history has been made here… from Model Ts in 1924 to Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators in 2024!,” the Ford CEO wrote.

Farley shared pictures from the factory, including a photograph from the 1900s. The old black and white picture showcases Ford’s old Custom sedan model.

Chicago Assembly Plant Now: The Chicago assembly plant was opened in 1924 and spans 113 acres. It currently employs about 5000 people, the majority of whom are hourly employees.

Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor utility, and Lincoln Aviator vehicles are now manufactured at the plant. In 2023, the company made 206,628 units of the Ford Explorer and 20,990 units of the Lincoln Aviator at Chicago Assembly.

Musk And Farley: The two rival CEOs have been collaborating in the recent past over electric vehicles and associated charging infrastructure despite competition within the EV market. Late last month, Tesla opened its supercharger network in North America to Ford.

In December, Musk sent a document on 48-volt architecture to Farley, and the Ford CEO, in turn, called upon Musk to work together for large-scale adoption of 48V architecture.

