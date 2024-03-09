Biden Caught On Hot Mic Discussing 'Come-To-Jesus Meeting' With Israel's Netanyahu: 'That's Good'

Loading... Loading...

In a candid moment after his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden was overheard discussing a forthcoming “come-to-Jesus meeting” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What Happened: Biden’s remarks were captured on a hot mic as he conversed with Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and members of his Cabinet, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

During the brief exchange, Bennet commended Biden on his speech and urged him to maintain pressure on Netanyahu regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Biden then revealed that he had informed Netanyahu of the impending “come-to-Jesus meeting.”

When an aide alerted Biden that his microphone was still on, the President responded, “Good. That’s good.”

In his address, Biden spent over five minutes discussing the Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting the toll on innocent civilians and urging Israel to allow more aid into Gaza. He announced that the U.S. military would establish a temporary pier near Gaza to facilitate aid delivery.

"Tonight I'm directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," he said.

Why It Matters: This incident follows a series of tense interactions between Biden and Netanyahu. In February, Biden reportedly referred to Netanyahu as “this guy” and even an “a**hole” in private conversations, expressing his dissatisfaction with Israel’s military tactics in Gaza.

Despite Biden’s efforts, a ceasefire deal in Gaza remains elusive, with Israel declining to send a delegation to Cairo for further negotiations. The situation in Gaza continues to be a point of contention between the U.S. and Israel, with Biden’s latest comments indicating a potential escalation in their discussions.

