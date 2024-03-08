Sam Altman Returns To OpenAI Board As Ouster Investigation Concludes: 'I'm Pleased This Whole Thing Is Over'

Loading... Loading...

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has been exonerated of any misconduct that would have justified his dismissal from the company. The co-founder of ChatGPT-maker is returning to his position on the board.

What Happened: After a thorough investigation by the law firm WilmerHale, OpenAI’s board concluded that Altman’s dismissal was due to a breakdown in the relationship and trust between him and the previous board. The probe found no issues with product safety, development speed, or OpenAI’s finances.

Altman, who was fired in November, has been reinstated. The board has also welcomed new members, including Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo.

"We have unanimously concluded that Sam and Greg are the right leaders for OpenAI," stated Bret Taylor, Chair of the OpenAI Board, on Friday, reported Bloomberg.

Altman expressed his relief at the conclusion of the investigation and the new board appointments, signaling a fresh start for the company. "I'm pleased this whole thing is over," Altman said at a press conference on the same day.

Why It Matters: The developments mark a significant shift for OpenAI, which faced a tumultuous period that nearly led to its collapse. Altman’s ouster was attributed to a loss of confidence in his leadership and an alleged lack of transparency in his communications with the board.

However, the latest report has refuted those allegations.

“WilmerHale also found that the prior Board's decision did not arise out of concerns regarding product safety or security, the pace of development, OpenAI's finances, or its statements to investors, customers, or business partners,” it stated, adding, “It was a consequence of a breakdown in the relationship and loss of trust between the prior Board and Mr. Altman.”

Altman’s return and the addition of new board members are seen as crucial steps in moving past this challenging phase. However, the company still faces challenges.

This includes an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into potential investor misinformation during the turmoil and a lawsuit from co-founder Elon Musk regarding the company’s relationship with Microsoft Corporation, who advocated for Altman’s reinstatement, the report noted.

