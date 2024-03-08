Got iPhone Apps From Non-Apple Stores And Leaving EU? Understand The 30-Day Update Rule

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL begrudgingly allowed users in the European Union to download apps from alternative stores, but there is one major catch in how it has implemented this feature.

What Happened: After rolling out support for alternative app stores in iOS 17.4, Apple has added a restriction that could directly impact users.

Apple updated its support page to inform users that they can download and install apps from alternative app stores while they are in the EU. However, they won’t be able to update the apps while traveling for extended periods of time, that is, longer than a month.

Essentially, what Apple means to say is that you need to be in the EU at least once every 30 days to get the latest version of apps from alternative stores.

"Alternative app marketplaces can continue updating those apps for up to 30 days after you leave the European Union, and you can continue using alternative app marketplaces to manage previously installed apps."

You also won't be able to install any new apps while you're outside the EU, so that is one more aspect to keep in mind.

Here's What You Need To Use Alternative App Stores

iPhone running on iOS 17.4 or later.

Apple ID with the region set to EU.

Be in the EU at least once every 30 days.

Before you start downloading apps from alternative stores, here's what you need to do:

Find the alternative app store on your iPhone.

Tap the Install button.

button. When you install an alternative app store for the first time, you must open the Settings app and tap the "Approve Marketplace From…" message at the top.

Read the information and tap Allow .

. Now, go back to install the alternative app store.

