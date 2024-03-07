Why Solana (SOL) Is Trading Higher

Loading... Loading...

Solana SOL/USD is trading higher by 8.1% to $149.27 Thursday afternoon. Shares of several crypto-related stocks and altcoins are trading higher amid strength in Bitcoin and amid the apex crypto hitting a new all-time high this week.

Solana, known for its high throughput and low transaction fees, has been making waves in the crypto community. Its ability to handle a large number of transactions quickly and efficiently positions it as a promising blockchain platform for various decentralized applications (dApps) and projects.

As the industry continues to evolve, investors may increasingly recognize the potential of Solana’s technology, driving up its demand and price. The soaring price of Bitcoin also often ignites bullish sentiment across the cryptocurrency market. Investors may view Bitcoin’s rally as a sign of renewed interest and confidence in the entire crypto space, leading them to explore alternative cryptocurrencies like Solana.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Investors Buy The Dip

What’s Going On With Bitcoin?

On March 6, newly launched Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted significant interest, with total net inflows hitting $332 million. Despite a $276 million outflow from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led in net inflows, drawing $281 million.

This surge followed Bitcoin's first spot ETF approval in January 2024, marking a milestone with Bitcoin priced at $46,376 at the time of approval…Read More