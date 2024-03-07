'You Buy Gold And Hope It Doesn't Go Up': Surge In Gold Prices Sparks Investor Debate On Long-Term Value

Loading... Loading...

The recent surge in gold prices has sparked a debate among investors about the precious metal’s role in their portfolios. The rally, attributed to global geopolitical tensions, has led to a record-breaking price for gold, raising questions about its long-term value.

What Happened: The price of gold has reached an all-time high, with the April gold contract climbing to $2,126.30 per ounce, the highest level since its inception in 1974, reported CNBC.

This surge is largely due to global unrest, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, the upcoming U.S. presidential election, and uncertainties surrounding interest rates and inflation.

Experts are predicting that the rally will continue, with some forecasting a rise to $2,300 or more over the next 12 to 16 months.

Despite the potential for further gains, investors are advised to exercise caution. William Bernstein, author of “The Four Pillars of Investing,” said "You buy gold and hope it doesn't go up," indicating its role as a hedge against economic instability.

"When things get volatile, [investors] believe their money will be better positioned there," said Doug Boneparth, a certified financial planner and the founder and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York, according to the report.

An investment of $10,000 in the S&P 500 on March 5, 2014, would have grown to approximately $32,700 today, while an equivalent investment in gold would have only increased to about $14,700 over the same period, as per Morningstar Direct data.

Why It Matters: The recent surge in gold prices can be attributed to a variety of factors, including global geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. This is not the first time that gold has seen a significant increase in value due to global unrest. The metal also experienced a surge during the Great Recession and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite these surges, the average annual returns for gold have historically been lower than those for stocks and bonds. This has led to a debate among investors about the long-term value of gold as an investment.

Recent events, such as the surge in gold prices following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell‘s hints at potential rate cuts, have further fueled this debate.

Meanwhile, gold advocate Peter Schiff has been highlighting the contrasting performances of gold and Bitcoin amid their record highs, suggesting that gold may still have a significant role to play in investor portfolios.

Despite the potential for further gains, the historical performance of gold as an investment has led some experts to caution against over-reliance on the metal. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether the recent surge in gold prices will lead to a long-term shift in investor attitudes towards the precious metal.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.