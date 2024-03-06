What's Going On With Nio Stock Wednesday?

Loading... Loading...

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading lower. Multiple analysts on Wednesday cut price targets on the stock.

What To Know: JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai maintained Nio with an Underweight rating on Wednesday and lowered the price target from $5 to $4.80. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained Nio with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $8 to $5.

The price target cuts come a day after Nio reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Nio reported fourth-quarter sales of $2.41 billion, which beat analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. The EV maker reported an adjusted loss of 39 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 51 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Nio reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 50,045 vehicles, up 25% on a year-over-year basis, but down 9.7% from the third quarter.

Nio may also be facing selling pressure as EV deliveries across the space continue to fall in China. According to data from the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla sold just 60,365 vehicles made in China in February, down 18.87% on a year-over-year basis.

The broader EV industry has been battling headwinds in recent months amid slowing demand. Many of the legacy OEMs have pumped the brakes on electrification efforts and several other EV players have raised profitability concerns and delivered disappointing production guidance given the challenging environment.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were down 1.64% at $5.39 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.