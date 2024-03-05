Amazon Unveils Humanoid Robot 'Digit' At Warehouse: A Glimpse Into Automated Workspaces

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.com Inc AMZN has introduced a humanoid robot, ‘Digit,’ at a warehouse near Seattle, offering a glimpse into the potential future of work.

What Happened: The 5-foot-9-inch robot, developed by Agility Robotics Inc., is designed to perform a repetitive task of moving empty yellow bins from a shelf to a conveyor, reported Bloomberg on Sunday.

Although Digit is still in the testing phase, it represents a significant technological advancement. Agility Robotics, based in Tangent, Oregon, aims to produce 10,000 robots annually and deploy them in warehouses and storerooms worldwide.

The technology that powers Digit, including affordable and powerful motors and batteries, computer vision, and artificial intelligence, has led to a surge in investment in humanoid robots. Startups in this emerging field have collectively raised approximately $1.6 billion in venture capital over the past five years.

See Also: Elon Musk Sues Sam Altman And OpenAI For ‘Refining AGI’ To Maximize Profits For Microsoft: ‘Stark Betrayal Of Founding Agreement’

Agility’s humanoid robots, already in testing, have attracted attention from industry giants. In 2022, Amazon invested in the startup, which has raised $180 million to date. Amazon’s interest in robotics dates back to its acquisition of Kiva Systems Inc., a pioneer in the logistics industry, in 2012.

Why It Matters: The introduction of humanoid robots in the workplace is a significant development in the ongoing debate about the impact of automation on jobs. A recent MIT study suggested that the rate of transformation due to AI might be slower than expected, as it is still not economically feasible for companies to replace employees with AI systems. However, the rise of humanoid robots in the workplace could potentially challenge this notion.

Furthermore, the introduction of humanoid robots in the workplace is not unique to Amazon. China has also unveiled plans to mass-produce humanoid robots by 2025, with the aim of reshaping the world. This trend suggests that the use of humanoid robots in the workplace is not just a technological advancement but also a potential shift in the global labor market.

As the use of AI and robotics in the workplace continues to grow, it raises questions about the future of work and the potential impact on employment. This trend is also evident in other industries, such as the fast-food industry’s adoption of AI to address staffing shortages.

Read Next: Apple Unveils New MacBook Air With M3 Chip And Dual Display Support

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.