Why Trump-Linked Phunware Stock Is Shooting Higher

Phunware, Inc. PHUN shares are trading higher Monday amid volatility in Trump-related stocks after Donald Trump won the Missouri and Idaho Republican caucuses. Also, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Colorado cannot remove Trump from the Republican primary ballot in the state.

The Details:

The Supreme Court court said that Congress, and not the states, can determine how the 14th Amendment provision can be enforced against federal office-seekers.

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing section 3 against all federal officeholders and candidates, we reverse,” the ruling said.

The ruling applies to all states and ensures that Trump will remain on the ballot in all states as the primaries progress.

PHUN Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Phunware shares are up 105% at $14.51 at the time of publication.

