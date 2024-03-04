What's Going On With MP Materials Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

MP Materials Corp MP shares are moving Monday after the company announced a proposed offering and increased its share repurchase authorization.

What Happened: MP Materials announced that it plans to offer $500 million worth of its convertible senior notes due 2030 through a private offering to institutional buyers. The company expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million worth of notes within a 13-day period.

MP Materials said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of entering into capped call transactions, to repurchase up to $300 million of its common stock and to repurchase a portion of its 0.25% green convertible senior notes due 2026, as well as for general corporate purposes.

MP Materials also announced that its board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million. The buyback authorization is effective for one year and does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares.

MP Price Action: MP Materials shares were up 1.36% at $15.68 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

