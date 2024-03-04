Wix Introduces AI-Powered Website Builder to Simplify Online Presence

Loading... Loading...

Today, Wix.com Ltd WIX announced the launch of its highly anticipated AI Website Builder.

Through a conversational AI chat experience, Wix users describe their intent and goals, instantly resulting in a professional and uniquely designed website, relevant pages, and business solutions such as scheduling, eCommerce, event management, and more.

Users participate in an in-depth dialogue, receiving follow-up questions according to their answers.

Once all relevant information is completed, the tailor-made site is created with a layout, theme, text, images, and business solutions.

Users can refine and customize the site by regenerating it or changing its look, feel, structure, and layout.

Furthermore, users can seamlessly continue to edit their site in the Wix Editor.

The websites created using the AI Website Builder are fully optimized with Wix's reliable infrastructure, including security and performance, as well as built-in marketing, SEO, CRM & analytic tools.

Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-Founder of Wix, said, "With a ready-to-publish website, integrated with relevant business applications, we already see reduced friction in the user experience and increased efficiencies, leading to higher conversions."

Price Action: WIX shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $139.50 premarket on the last check Monday.

Photo via Company