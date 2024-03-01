Emirates President Warns Boeing Of 'Last-Chance Saloon' Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: 'They Really Need To Do This'

Loading... Loading...

Emirates President Tim Clark has issued a stern warning to Boeing Co BA, urging the American aerospace giant to make significant changes in the wake of a recent safety incident.

What Happened: Clark, speaking to reporters in London on Thursday, emphasized the need for Boeing to implement changes, reported Reuters. The call for change comes after a panel on one of the MAX 9 jets blew out during a flight on Jan. 5, leading to increased regulatory scrutiny of Boeing.

“They really need to do this. Whether this means a change in the governance model, I don’t know. When you change the governance model, it invariably involves changing the people around the old governance model,” Clark said.

See Also: Tesla’s Bitcoin Blunder: Here’s How Much EV Giant Could Have Made If It Listened To Michael Saylor’s ‘One Rocket Scientist To Another’ Pitch

He reiterated his previous statement that Boeing is in a “last-chance saloon” and emphasized that there would be no tolerance for further issues from the company.

Why It Matters: This warning from Emirates’ President comes at a time when Boeing is facing a series of challenges. The company recently agreed to a $51 million penalty to settle a U.S. administrative charge related to unauthorized exports of technical data to countries including China and Russia.

Boeing’s troubles began earlier this year when a door panel on one of its 737 Max 9 airliners blew out in mid-flight, prompting regulatory scrutiny and a significant leadership shake-up.

The incident also led to frustration from airline CEOs, who expressed concerns about Boeing’s consistent manufacturing challenges.

Read Next: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reflects On Hardships After Apple Calls It Quits: ‘The Natural State Of A Car Company Is Dead’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.