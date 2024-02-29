Why Sidus Space Stock Is Blasting Off

Loading... Loading...

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares are trading higher Thursday. The company announced its LizzieSat satellite is securely encapsulated within SpaceX’s payload fairing in preparation for launch on Tuesday.

The Details:

Sidus Space said on Tuesday the satellite is targeted to launch as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-10 Rideshare mission no earlier than March 2024 from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The primary mission of the LizzieSat satellite is data collection through multiple sensors to support various industries, including agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The satellite features Sidus’ onboard FeatherEdge AI solution for near real-time, actionable intelligence processing of imagery and sensor data, offering unique solutions to customers.

Additionally, LizzieSat will support NASA’s Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Application and Mission Helios’ optical NFT collection.

“As we prepare to embark on our mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth with our multi-mission LizzieSat Space Platform with a Purpose, their passion, commitment and tireless efforts made it all possible,” stated Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space.

Sidus Space shares are moving on heavy trading volume Thursday. Investors may be expecting a performance similar to that of Intuitive Machines, Inc.‘s LUNR large move following the successful launch of its lunar lander last week.

SIDU Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Sidus Space shares are up 55% at $8.63 at the time of publication.

