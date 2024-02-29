Russian President Set To Announce Troop Deployment In Moldova's Transnistria In Response To Breakaway Region's Plea For Protection: Report

Loading... Loading...

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to announce the deployment of Russian troops to the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova. This move could be revealed during Putin’s annual address to Russian lawmakers on Thursday.

What Happened: The separatist authorities of Transnistria have requested Russian intervention against the pro-Western Moldovan government. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated that the protection of Transnistria’s residents is a top priority and that the request will be carefully considered, reported CNBC.

Analysts believe that Putin might use his State of the Nation address to make an announcement regarding Transnistria, a region in eastern Moldova that Russia has supported since the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991.

The self-proclaimed pro-Russian authorities of Transnistria have asked Moscow to safeguard the region and its economy from alleged threats by Moldova. This request was made in light of the presence of over 220,000 Russian citizens in Transnistria.

"One signpost to watch this year is whether Putin makes any references to Transnistria, an internationally recognized part of Moldova which has been controlled by Russia since 1992," Andrius Tursa, central and eastern Europe advisor at risk consultancy Teneo, said in a note this week.

The U.S. State Department has stated that it is closely monitoring the situation in Transnistria, given Russia’s increasingly aggressive role in Europe.

"Putin understands that as the West is distracted in Ukraine, the Middle East, elections in the EU and the U.S., he can escalate the Transnistria crisis via his proxies and show that the West will not protect Moldova," said Ivana Stradner, a research fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies think tank.

Why It Matters: This potential deployment of Russian troops to Transnistria comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

In Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently warned of a potential new Russian offensive in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of unity between Kyiv and its Western allies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on over 500 Russian entities in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. has also raised concerns about Russia’s potential deployment of nuclear devices in space, a move that would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

Putin’s potential deployment of troops to Transnistria could further exacerbate tensions in the region and raise concerns about Russia’s broader territorial ambitions in Europe.

