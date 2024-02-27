Why Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Is Volatile Today

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading higher by 8.7% to $298.78 Tuesday, though off the session high of $313.88. Shares of several altcoins and crypto-related stocks are volatile Tuesday as Bitcoin reached a new 52-week high during the session.

Positive sentiment in the overall cryptocurrency market, driven by Bitcoin’s surge, can spill over to other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin Cash. When Bitcoin, as the dominant cryptocurrency, performs well, it often creates a positive atmosphere for the entire crypto market.

Bitcoin Cash shares some similarities with Bitcoin, such as being a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. As Bitcoin gains more attention and adoption, it can indirectly benefit Bitcoin Cash due to the familiarity and interoperability between the two cryptocurrencies.

What’s Going On With Crypto?

Bitcoin and Ethereum have experienced substantial price surges, with Bitcoin jumping 10% to over $57,000 and Ethereum rising 5% to surpass $3,200 at one point Tuesday. This surge coincided with record-breaking trading volume and a noticeable increase in investor interest in cryptocurrency ETFs.

Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw significant activity, resulting in the liquidation of $361 million worth of assets according to Coinglass data