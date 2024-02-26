Jamie Dimon Says He Is 'Cautious About Everything' Amid Recession Fears: 'Always A Mistake To Look At Just The Year'

Loading... Loading...

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has expressed his concerns about the U.S. economy, warning of a potential recession and the market’s underestimation of the risks.

What Happened: Dimon, speaking at the JPMorgan High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on Monday, cautioned that the U.S. might be on the brink of a recession. Despite this, he does not foresee any systemic issues, reported CNBC.

Dimon pointed out that there are concerns about certain factors and expressed disagreement with the high probability assigned to the economy avoiding a recession.

Dimon highlighted several factors that could impact the economy, including the market’s current pricing of a “soft landing,” the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening, and the U.S.’s fiscal spending deficits. He believes that these factors might play out over several years, potentially causing a significant impact.

"The market is kind of pricing in a soft landing. That may very well happen. But the [market's] odds are 70 to 80%. I'll give you half that, that's all," said Dimon, according to the report.

Dimon’s comments come at a time when the market is reassessing its expectations for monetary policy. Futures traders, who previously predicted an aggressive series of interest rate cuts starting in March, now see the easing not commencing until June or July, with three cuts priced in — half of the previous expectations.

"It's always a mistake to look at just the year," Dimon said. "All these factors we talked about: QT, fiscal spending deficits, the geopolitics, those things may play out over multiple years. But they will play out and they will have an effect and in my mind I'm just kind of cautious about everything.

Dimon does not anticipate a recurrence of previous significant downturns in the U.S. economy, like the 2008 financial crisis, which witnessed Wall Street’s plunge due to fallout from the subprime mortgage industry collapse, according to the report.

"If we have a recession, yes, it'll get worse. If we don't have a recession, I think most people will be able to muddle through this," Dimon said explaining that this is partly a normalization process. Rates were exceptionally low for an extended period. If rates increase and a recession occurs, real estate problems will emerge, with some banks likely experiencing more significant challenges in this area than others.

Why It Matters: Dimon’s warning about a potential recession is a significant development. This comes in the wake of his earlier caution about the escalating U.S. national debt, where he raised concerns about a potential global market “rebellion.”

Dimon has also been vocal about the challenges faced by traditional banks, including JPMorgan, in the face of fintech competition and regulatory burdens. His latest warning about a possible recession further underscores the complexities and uncertainties facing the U.S. economy.

Despite these concerns, Dimon has also expressed optimism about the potential of AI to improve almost every aspect of our lives, indicating that amid the challenges, there may also be opportunities for innovation and growth.

