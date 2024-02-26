What's Going On With Dogecoin?

Loading... Loading...

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is trading higher by 2.2% to the $0.087-level Monday afternoon. Shares of several altcoins and crypto-related stocks are trading higher amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin. At the time of publication, the apex cryptocurrency had traded as high as the $53,400-level during Monday’s session.

See Also: Pro-Crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis Invites Bitcoin Miners To Wyoming

Crypto-Related Stocks Soar Monday

Coinbase shares have soared 48% in the last month, riding on the wave of Bitcoin’s rally fueled by the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs and growing institutional interest. Investors are also eyeing the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in mid to late-April.

However, Coinbase reported substantial Bitcoin outflows last week, indicating funds moving for new custodial wallets or over-the-counter transactions…Read More