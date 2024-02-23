Trump's Niece Says Ex-President Has Finally Reached End Of The Road: 'Nobody Else Left To Hand Donald The Blank Check Anymore'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump on Thursday weighed in on the legal challenges her uncle is left to contend with and why he is worried more about his civil cases than criminal cases.

Harder Times: On Donald Trump’s change of stance toward the New York City, Mary Trump said it made perfect sense that “somebody who is as unhealthy as he is, who is under the extraordinary amount of stress he's under, would have a harder time holding it together cognitively.” She shared the opinion in an interview with MSNBC Last Word.

The psychologist also noted that her uncle’s target audience has dramatically. “He used to be focused on becoming a part of New York City’s upper crust inner circle. He desperately wanted to be part of that milieu. He desperately wanted to be accepted by his betters, which is how they perceived them,” Mary Trump said.

“And now, he appeals to an audience that appreciates the kind of anecdotes about showers that don't produce water, and that is full of the kind of invective and hatred that he is now become expert at.”

On NY Attorney General Taking On Trump: New York Attorney General Letitia James recently said in a ABC News interview that she is prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers. ” I look at 40 Wall St. each and every day,” she said.

Commenting on the statement, Mary Trump said, “What's so fascinating about this latest chapter in his [Donald Trump’s] life is that he's finally reached the end of the road.” She also said her uncle didn’t need the skill when he succeeded his father.

He only needed the skill as a real-estate developer, the skill as the “arrogant, self-confident, brash guy who played well on television” and his father had hundreds of millions of dollars to prop him, Mary Trump said.

“A.G. James knows better than anybody else that there's nobody else left to hand Donald the blank check anymore. And that's what keeps him up at night because he is terrified of having the truth about him be known, not just to other people, but to himself, because that's what's kept him going all these times.– all ” Mary Trump said.

Civil Vs. Criminal Trials: The ex-president’s niece also shed light on why Donald Trump is more concerned about the civil judgments that force him to pay money than being criminally indicted. “Money in my family was always the only currency. It stood in for everything else,” she said.

Also, criminal trials don’t cost Donald Trump any money, while also increasing his credentials with his base and with the Republican party, his niece said.

Why It’s Important: Donald Trump leads only by a slight margin in the 2024 general election, going by opinion polls. When his criminal trials play out ahead of the Nov. 5 election, there is a possibility that he is debarred from contesting. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case referred to by the Colorado state Supreme Court about Donald Trump’s disqualification from the state’s ballot on the grounds that he violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Even if Donald Trump doges this bullet, he could face a setback if he is indicted in any of the four criminal cases he is facing. In the eventuality, people sitting on the fence, especially independent voters, could sway away from him.

