Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Is Convinced Of Attacks By 'Censorship Industry' Over His COVID, Voting Fraud Tweets

Renowned trader Peter Brandt voiced his suspicions that his posts on X, formerly Twitter, might be under the scrutiny of censorship due to his outspoken views on various contentious topics.

What Happened: In a post on X, Brandt expressed that he has been under the impression for a couple of years that his posts have been “filtered/throttled/whatever” because he has been vocal about issues like voting fraud, COVID fraud, and warmongering. He linked this suspicion to a recent interview he watched of Tucker Carlson with Mike Benz, a former Trump State Department official and the face of the Foundation for Freedom Online.

Benz stated during the interview, “The national security state is the main driver of censorship and election interference in the United States. What I'm describing is military rule. It's the inversion of democracy.”

“After watching this interview I am now convinced I’ve been attacked by the censorship industry,” Brandt wrote.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time concerns about censorship have appeared. Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has consistently accused Meta Platforms Inc. META of using “election integrity” as a cover for censorship. He expressed these views in response to a CNBC interview with Meta's President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, who mentioned that the company has invested $20 billion over the years in maintaining “safety and integrity.”

Musk also highlighted government-led censorship before the 2020 presidential election as a significant concern, reacting to a series of posts by Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan revealing the Department of Homeland Security's involvement in creating a "disinformation" group at Stanford University.

Recently, whistleblower Edward Snowden applauded Chinese programmers for developing apps and protocols to counter internet censorship, hinting at the broader, global implications of this issue.

