Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Meta Is Working On An AI-Powered Wrist Band: 'One Of The Wilder Things We're Working On'

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that his company is working on an AI-powered wristband after revealing Ray-Ban AI glasses in 2023.

What Happened: Zuckerberg thinks that some of the best inventions out there right now are those that will bring AI technology to the common people. In this endeavor, Meta is now working on an AI wristband, revealed Zuckerberg on the Morning Brew Daily podcast.

"One of the wilder things we're working on, is this neural interface."

"It's a neural interface in the sense that… the way your brain communicates with your body and controls the way you move is that it sends these nervous system signals to your muscles."

"You can actually pick those up with an EMG wristband," Zuckerberg explained, adding that the brain has extra bandwidth that it is not utilizing right now.

If this sounds a lot like a neural chip from Elon Musk's Neuralink, Zuckerberg quickly clarified that he does not want to implant version one of the chip just yet.

For now, he thinks that tech products like Meta's Ray-Ban glasses with AI smarts will enable some "mind-blowing things."

"I think people always tend to think that these physical kind of manifestations of things are more impressive than just the software only."

"Having glasses that can see what you see, hear what you hear, you can ask it questions about what's going on around you," is an example of AI technology that can be useful to people, according to Zuckerberg.

Why It Matters: One of the biggest use cases of AI smart glasses is when people visit a historical place or a forest where they don't know much of what they see. Still, now they have the power of smart glasses with the AI technology boost to help them not only understand what they're seeing but also to learn new things without having to search for them manually on their phones.

"It's just going to be super valuable."

Zuckerberg did not reveal what stage of development the AI wristband is at, but we now know Meta is actively developing it.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock