Xi Jinping's Minister Says 'Decoupling From China' Will Only Backfire On US, Urges Antony Blinken To Lift Sanctions

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for the U.S. to lift sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals. The call comes amid signs of improving Sino-U.S. relations.

What Happened: Wang Yi made the statement during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, reported Reuters. Wang Yi emphasized that any attempts to decouple from China would only harm the U.S..

He also urged the U.S. to lift sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals, stating that these sanctions should not hinder China’s legitimate development rights. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies over alleged ties to China’s military and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Despite recent efforts to re-establish communication channels, many points of friction remain in Sino-U.S. relations. The Biden administration has banned the sale of certain technologies to Chinese companies, citing national security risks. In response, China has accused the U.S. of weaponizing economic and trade issues.

“Making ‘de-risking’ into ‘de-China’, and building ‘small yards and high walls’ and seeking ‘decoupling from China'” will only backfire on the U.S. itself, Wang told Blinken. The exchanges between Wang Yi and Blinken were described as “frank, substantial and constructive” by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Why It Matters: The call for the lifting of sanctions by Wang Yi comes amid signs of improving Sino-U.S. relations. This follows a series of events, including a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in November, where agreements were reached on various issues.

In December, the top U.S. general sounded an alarm over the potential for war with China, highlighting the need for diplomatic solutions to avoid a conflict with far-reaching consequences.

The U.S.-China relationship has been strained in recent years, with the U.S. imposing sanctions on Chinese companies over alleged human rights abuses and military ties. The U.S. has also accused China of cyberattacks on critical American infrastructure, further escalating tensions. The recent call by Wang Yi for the lifting of sanctions indicates a potential shift in the Sino-U.S. relationship, with both sides making efforts to improve communication and address key issues.

