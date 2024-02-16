What's Going On With EV-Maker Lucid Group Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares are up more than 5% over the past five days.

What To Know:

Lucid announced it has lowered the starting price of the Lucid Air Pure to $69,900 on Thursday. The company also said that every Lucid Air purchase now includes two years of free scheduled maintenance and a charging allowance of $1000 towards the purchase of Lucid charging accessories.

Also this week, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson was awarded a $6 million cash bonus in recognition of his contributions to the debut of the Lucid Gravity SUV in late 2023.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, responded to reports of Rawlinson's large cash bonus in a post on the social media platform X.

"His comp is inversely proportionate to performance!," said Musk.

Lucid is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Feb. 21. The company is expected to report losses of 29 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $178.297 million.

LCID Stock Prediction 2030

Predicting the future in stock prices over long periods of time is challenging. Wall Street analysts use complex models that take into account interest rates, economic growth, competitive advantages, management teams and historical profitability, among a host of other factors.

If, as an investor, you want to assume most of the major factors remain stable, you can use trend analysis as a helpful tool. Using a longer term trend line or historical performance of the stock, you can aim to forecast a stock's annual rate of return.

For Lucid Group LCID, over the past 5 years, it's annualized stock performance is -18.16%, and if you assume that trend continues for another 5 years, you can expect a stock to trade at $1.36.

Using a trend line (see how to perform this function here), If you choose to use a trend line, connect your two points and look into the future to the point in time in which you're curious. Once you've identified that stock price, you may want to consider what type of conditions would need to exist for the stock to justify the share price – be it an outside influence or managerial decision making.

LCID Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Lucid Group shares are up 1.93% at $3.70 at the time of publication.

