What's Going On With Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX shares are trading higher by 48.6% to $14.06 during Friday’s session on upward momentum after NVIDIA Corp recently reported a 59,632 share stake in the company.

The stock is also gaining after the FDA recently approved NanoX’s HealthFLD, an AI software designed to analyze liver attenuation in CT scans of patients aged 18 to 75. This software aids in identifying fatty liver, which is an early indicator of metabolic dysfunction-related liver diseases.

How To Buy NNOX Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Nano X Imaging – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy ‘fractional shares,' which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share. For example, some stock, like Berkshire Hathaway, or Amazon.com, can cost thousands of dollars to own just one share. However, if you only want to invest a fraction of that, brokerages will allow you to do so.

In the the case of Nano X Imaging, which is trading at $11.77 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 8.5 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to ‘go short' a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NNOX has a 52-week high of $22.69 and a 52-week low of $4.89.