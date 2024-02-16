Ex-GM Exec Behind Making Of Chevy Silverado, Sierra Has Simple Advice For Tesla Cybertruck To Win Over Traditional Truck Lovers

Loading... Loading...

Terry Woychowski, a former chief engineer of General Motors trucks, believes that the Tesla Cybertruck could potentially sway traditional truck enthusiasts if it were more affordable.

What Happened: Woychowski, who was pivotal in developing GM’s full-size trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, recently shared his thoughts on the Cybertruck.

He suggested that a lower price point and improved access to home charging could make the Cybertruck more appealing to traditional truck owners, reported InsideEVs on Thursday.

Woychowski, now the president of vehicle teardown and benchmarking company Caresoft, is also a Cybertruck reservation holder. He plans to dissect and analyze the vehicle. In the meantime, he has been using the electric pickup for various tasks on his ranch.

Despite its potential, Woychowski acknowledged that the Cybertruck has flaws: the stainless steel body panels are prone to fingerprints, and the design elements such as the deep dashboard and thick A-pillars may hinder functionality.

He also suggests that the vehicle’s ride and handling could be improved. However, Woychowski commended the Cybertruck’s work capabilities, such as its ability to carry heavy loads and its easy-to-clean composite bed.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck, unveiled in 2019, has been a topic of much debate due to its unconventional design and bold claims about its performance.

Its high price point has also been a key of contention, with some analysts suggesting that Tesla could be losing up to $40,000 per vehicle at the current production level.

Tesla’s Cybertruck lineup features three models with the following price tags:

Rear-wheel drive: $60,990 (2025 deliveries, 250 miles estimated range)

All-wheel drive: $79,990 (2024 deliveries, 340 miles estimated range)

Cyberbeast: $99,990 (2024 deliveries, 320 miles estimated range)

Meanwhile, GM, a traditional player in the truck market, has been shifting its focus to electric vehicles, with the discontinuation of its Bolt EV and EUV models raising questions about its EV strategy.

