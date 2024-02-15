Why BuzzFeed (BZFD) Stock Is Popping Off

Loading... Loading...

BuzzFeed Inc BZFD shares are trading higher by 45.3% to $0.25 Thursday afternoon following a FT report suggesting The Independent is in talks to take control of BuzzFeed and Huffington Post operations in the UK and Ireland. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock is trading higher on over 70x greater volume than the 100-day trailing average.

Per the FT report, if finalized, The Independent would manage editorial and commercial aspects of BuzzFeed’s UK brands, with staff moving to its London offices.

Per the report, BuzzFeed will continue providing global content and support to The Independent, reflecting the need for media groups to enhance commercial operations amid challenges like Google’s phasing out of third-party tracking cookies.

BZFD has a 52-week high of $2.26 and a 52-week low of $0.16.