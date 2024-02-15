Why Vaccinex (VCNX) Stock Is Trading Lower

Loading... Loading...

Vaccinex Inc VCNX shares are trading lower by 7.1% to $0.79 Thursday morning after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split effective February 19.

This action was approved by stockholders on February 8, to meet Nasdaq Capital Market’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. The company has until March 4 to comply, with the closing bid price needing to be at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every fourteen shares of the company’s common stock will automatically be combined into one share of common stock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, VCNX has a 52-week high of $7.89 and a 52-week low of $0.51.