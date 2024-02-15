Pfizer Agrees To Pay $93M To Settle Lipitor Antitrust Lawsuit Despite Calling Allegations 'Factually And Legally Without Merit'

Loading... Loading...

Pfizer Inc PFE has agreed to pay $93 million to settle an antitrust lawsuit related to its cholesterol drug Lipitor.

What Happened: The lawsuit, filed by wholesale drug distributors, accused Pfizer of colluding with India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories to delay the sale of cheaper, generic versions of Lipitor, Reuters reported.

The settlement, which is subject to a judge’s approval, comes after over a decade of legal battles. Pfizer, while not admitting liability, has called the allegations “factually and legally without merit.”

See Also: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Sees 2,595% Surge Of Whale Inflows: ‘Shibarium Is Set To Take Off,’ Says Marketing Lead

The distributors’ case against Ranbaxy will continue despite the settlement. The lawsuit alleges that Pfizer fraudulently extended its patent rights over Lipitor, paying Ranbaxy to delay the introduction of a generic version and engaging in sham litigation over the drug.

Sun Pharma, which acquired Ranbaxy in 2015, did not respond immediately to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Lipitor, introduced by Pfizer in 1997, generated over $130 billion in sales during its first 14 years on the market. The settlement provides “immediate economic relief” to class members and avoids the risk of continued litigation, potential appeals, and no recovery, according to the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

This is not the first time Pfizer has been embroiled in legal disputes. In 2022, the company, along with Sanofi, saw several lawsuits associated with Zantac being dismissed, providing them with relief. However, in 2023, Pfizer was slapped with an additional patent infringement lawsuit over its COVID-19 shots, and in 2023, a small biotech firm sued Pfizer over its COVID-19 vaccine tech, adding to the company’s legal woes.

Moreover, in 2023, the Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pfizer, alleging that the company misled the public on the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine. These legal challenges have put Pfizer under significant scrutiny, and the recent settlement adds to the company’s legal expenses.

Read Next: Nvidia, AMD Stocks Slip Premarket Despite Price Target Boosts: What’s Going On?

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.