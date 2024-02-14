Kim Jong Un Selling Arms To Russia Is 'China's Problem' As Well, Says US Official

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, a senior U.S. State Department official has expressed concern over North Korea’s growing arms trade and its potential impact on China.

What Happened: Jung Pak, the U.S. senior official for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, emphasized that China should be alarmed by North Korea’s deepening ties with Russia, including the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russian forces in Ukraine, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

“The DPRK issue is China's problem, as well,” Pak stated.

“It's not just our problem. China has a role to play and it has influence.”

She also highlighted the frustration in Washington over China’s reluctance to influence North Korea’s behavior, despite being its primary supporter.

When asked about potential progress on the North Korea issue due to the recent U.S.-China collaboration following the meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Pak said it was “too soon to say.”

Despite recent alarming statements from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pak stated that there is no evidence of a new, more aggressive stance towards South Korea. She also expressed support for Japan’s reported efforts to hold a summit with Kim on the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of a series of concerning actions by North Korea. In February, the country launched its fourth series of cruise missiles in two weeks, following Kim Jong Un’s call to intensify “war preparations.” This has raised concerns and further underlined the urgency of the situation.

However, the U.S. has been attempting to engage with North Korea diplomatically. In a recent move, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan expressed his intention to hold a summit with Kim Jong Un to discuss the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, a move that has been supported by the U.S.

