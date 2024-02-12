Wagner Group Rebrands As 'Russia's Africa Corps' After Prigozhin's Death, Expands Its Presence In Africa

Loading... Loading...

The infamous Russian mercenary group Wagner Group has undergone a significant transformation following the deaths of its founders, Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin. The group has rebranded itself as Russia’s Africa Corps and is expanding its operations in Africa.

What Happened: The Wagner Group, a well-known mercenary organization, has rebranded itself as Russia’s Africa Corps. The group has a strong presence in several politically unstable African nations, including the Central African Republic, Libya, Mali, and Sudan. It is now looking to expand its influence in Burkina Faso, which has been under military rule since a coup in January 2022, reported CNBC.

"We continue to work on the African continent and we continue to work in Belarus. We continue to work for the good of Russia," new leader and Wagner veteran Anton Yelizarov said in a video last week. He stated that the Africa Corps will continue to defend the interests of the Russian Federation, both in Africa and globally.

The Africa Corps has announced the deployment of 100 personnel to Burkina Faso to assist the current leader, Ibrahim Traoré, in combating Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel region. The group is also reportedly in talks to establish a Russian military base in the Central African Republic.

Why It Matters: The rebranding of the Wagner Group as the Africa Corps marks a significant shift in the group’s operations following the deaths of its founders. The group’s future in Africa has been uncertain since the deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin, but the rebranding and expansion into Burkina Faso indicate a renewed commitment to its African operations.

In November, the U.S. intelligence reportedly suggested the Wagner Group, may be considering providing an air defense system to the Lebanese militia group Hezbollah.

The Africa Corps’ expansion could have significant implications for the security and stability of the Sahel region, as well as for Russia’s geopolitical influence in Africa. The group’s continued presence and potential military base in the Central African Republic could further complicate the security situation in the region.

