Why NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Stock Is Popping Off

NanoString Technologies Inc NSTG shares are trading higher by 124.3% to $0.26 Friday afternoon after the company announced it secured a credit agreement with its existing lenders, consisting of $12.5 million in new term loans already approved for funding and an additional $35 million to be funded upon court approval.

This totals $47.5 million, an increase from the initial commitment of $40 million. The financing aims to support the company through its restructuring process and sustain its ongoing operations, including product sales and development.

Meanwhile, NanoString’s CEO expressed gratitude to stakeholders and affirmed the company’s commitment to serving customers and the scientific community while exploring strategic options for long-term continuity.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NSTG has a 52-week high of $11.78 and a 52-week low of $0.05.