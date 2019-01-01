|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.590
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|41.470M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NanoString Technologies’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX).
The latest price target for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting NSTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) is $33.54 last updated Today at 8:05:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NanoString Technologies.
NanoString Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NanoString Technologies.
NanoString Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.