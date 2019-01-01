QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
NanoString Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of instruments, consumables, and services for efficiently profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. Its core technology includes proprietary chemistries that enable the labeling and counting of single molecules. The firm uses its technology to develop tools for scientific and clinical research, primarily in the fields of genomics and proteomics. It offers two product platforms such as nCounter Analysis System or nCounter, and GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler or DSP system both include instruments, related consumables, and software. NanoString Technologies generates revenue from the sale of products and related services and collaborations.

NanoString Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NanoString Technologies (NSTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NanoString Technologies's (NSTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NanoString Technologies (NSTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting NSTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NanoString Technologies (NSTG)?

A

The stock price for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) is $33.54 last updated Today at 8:05:03 PM.

Q

Does NanoString Technologies (NSTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NanoString Technologies.

Q

When is NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) reporting earnings?

A

NanoString Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is NanoString Technologies (NSTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NanoString Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does NanoString Technologies (NSTG) operate in?

A

NanoString Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.