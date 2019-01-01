NanoString Technologies Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of instruments, consumables, and services for efficiently profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. Its core technology includes proprietary chemistries that enable the labeling and counting of single molecules. The firm uses its technology to develop tools for scientific and clinical research, primarily in the fields of genomics and proteomics. It offers two product platforms such as nCounter Analysis System or nCounter, and GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler or DSP system both include instruments, related consumables, and software. NanoString Technologies generates revenue from the sale of products and related services and collaborations.