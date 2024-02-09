France's Privacy Nightmare: Half The Country's Medical Data Breached In Historic Hack

Loading... Loading...

In a major cyberattack, the personal data of over 33 million people in France has been compromised, marking the country’s largest data breach.

What Happened: The recent cyberattack targeted two French medical insurance service providers, Viamedis and Almerys, reported Euronews on Thursday. The attack, which occurred in early February, involved using health professionals’ logins to access the system.

The compromised data included sensitive information such as marital status, date of birth, social security number, and health insurance details. However, no bank details, medical data, postal addresses, telephone numbers, or emails were affected.

Why It Matters: The cyberattack in France is among the latest in a series of major cyber threats. In January, JPMorgan faced 45 billion hacking attempts per day, leading to concerns over the security of the U.S. financial system. This incident in France further underscores the growing threat of cyber attacks on a global scale.

Recently, Jerome Powell emphasized the severity of cyberattack threats facing American banks, stressing the need for constant vigilance.

These incidents have prompted industry leaders like Satya Nadella to call for a “Geneva Convention around cyber,” highlighting the need for global cooperation in addressing cyber threats.

