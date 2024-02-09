Google's Sundar Pichai's Morning Routine Is Not What You'd Expect, Even Zuck And Nadella Are Fans

Loading... Loading...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his unique morning routine, which sets him apart from other tech executives, in a recent interview with Wired.

What Happened: Pichai, unlike many of his peers, doesn’t start his day with a traditional newspaper. Instead, he turns to a niche website called Techmeme, reported Business Insider on Wednesday.

Techmeme is a tech news aggregator that curates articles from various media outlets like Bloomberg and CNBC. It was founded in 2005 by Gabe Rivera and has since become a go-to source for industry news in Silicon Valley.

Pichai isn’t the only high-profile reader of Techmeme. Other notable names include Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. The website also attracts the attention of industry investors.

See Also: Haley Advises Trump To Turn The Tables By ‘Quickly Hiring’ Biden’s Lawyers Amid Classified Documents Scan

When asked about Techmeme’s appeal, Rivera explained, “Techmeme is the first read for execs in tech everywhere because we’re dead set on providing the ‘executive summary’ experience they demand.”

Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: It’s interesting to note that Pichai’s morning routine is quite different from other tech leaders. For instance, Elon Musk is trying to quit his “terrible habit” of immediately checking his phone in the morning.

Apple CEO Tim Cook begins his day by reading hundreds of customer feedback emails before working out. Spotify CEO David Elk opts for a combination of news articles and selections from an “ever-rotating stack of books.” Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel starts his mornings by delving into news from publications like the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times at 6:30 a.m.

Similarly, Jeff Bezos has a refreshingly regular morning routine, which includes “puttering” around, drinking coffee, and chatting with his fiancée.

Meanwhile, Pichai has had his share of challenges at Google, including layoffs that impacted employee morale.

Read Next: Chris Christie Is Not Ruling Out Independent Run To Challenge Donald Trump

Photo by World Economic Forum on Flickr

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.