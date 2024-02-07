Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Dies In Helicopter Crash

Loading... Loading...

The former president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday. The tragic event has plunged the nation into mourning and prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders across Latin America.

What Happened: The 74-year-old former president was flying in a helicopter that crashed into a lake in southern Chile. Piñera was pronounced dead upon the arrival of rescue personnel, while the other three passengers survived, reported Reuters on Wednesday.

Although officials have not confirmed Piñera as the pilot, it was a known fact that he often piloted his helicopter, especially during the Southern Hemisphere summers when he spent time near the picturesque lakes in Chile’s south.

The current President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, declared three days of national mourning. A state funeral is scheduled for Friday for Piñera, who served two non-consecutive terms between 2010 and 2022.

Why It Matters: Piñera, a Harvard-trained economist, was a prominent figure in Chilean politics. He was known for his role in the 2010 rescue of 33 miners trapped underneath the Atacama desert, a global media sensation that inspired the 2014 movie “The 33.”

His presidencies were marked by frequent protests, with the second term ending with the government promising to draft a new constitution. After leaving the presidency, Piñera remained active in politics, advocating for issues such as the attempt to draft a new constitution and supporting conservative politicians in the region.

His death comes at a time when Chile is witnessing significant developments, such as the entry of Tesla into the electric vehicle market and the country’s collaboration with Google to establish an undersea cable connecting South America with the Asia Pacific region.

