Why Baidu Stock Is Trading Higher

Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading higher by 3.2% to $106.94 during Tuesday’s session. Shares of Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges are rising, likely in response to news about potential stimulus measures being considered by the Chinese government.

Chinese equity markets rebounded strongly on Tuesday following government pledges of support after recent declines. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose by 4%, with JD.com and Alibaba gaining nearly 8% each. Longfor Properties surged by 10.1%.

It has been reported many times over recent trading sessions that Chinese mainland equity markets have lost around $6 trillion in the last three years…Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Baidu has a 52-week high of $160.88 and a 52-week low of $97.51.