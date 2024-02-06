Why Bilibili Shares Are Rising

Loading... Loading...

Bilibili Inc – ADR BILI shares are trading higher by 10.1% to $10.01 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of US-listed Chinese stocks are trading higher amid reports of potential China stimulus measures.

Chinese equity markets rebounded strongly on Tuesday following government pledges of support after recent declines. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose by 4%, with JD.com and Alibaba gaining nearly 8% each. Longfor Properties surged by 10.1%.

It has been reported many times over recent trading sessions that Chinese mainland equity markets have lost around $6 trillion in the last three years…Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BILI has a 52-week high of $25.58 and a 52-week low of $8.80.