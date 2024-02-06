Why BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Stock Is Down 55%

Loading... Loading...

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX shares are trading lower by 55% to $1.56 during Tuesday’s session following Monday’s surge after the company announced agreements with certain holders of its existing warrants to exercise them at a reduced price of $2.33 per share, totaling approximately $8.1 million in gross proceeds.

This exchange involves issuing new warrants. The transaction was structured as an at-market transaction under Nasdaq rules, with Roth Capital Partners serving as the company’s financial advisor.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BRTX has a 52-week high of $7.13 and a 52-week low of $1.40.