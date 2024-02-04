One Specific Advice From Jeff Bezos Convinced Shaquille O'Neal To Invest In This $29 Million College Startup

Loading... Loading...

Shaquille O'Neal invested in the online community college initiative Campus, influenced by the wisdom of Jeff Bezos, the visionary behind Amazon, according to a report by CNBC.

With a substantial backing of over $29 million from investors, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Discord's Jason Citron, Campus aims to transform the educational landscape by democratizing higher education and making it more affordable to students from different socio-economic backgrounds.

As per a report by CNBC, O'Neal's investment was driven by his conviction in the startup's potential, echoing Bezos' investment philosophy.

“I heard Jeff Bezos say, if you invest in things that’s going to change people’s lives, you’ll always get a great return on your investment,” O’Neal told the outlet. “But this particular investment is not about great return because I feel that everyone should have access to world-class education.”

Launched by Tade Oyerinde in 2022, Campus boasts a faculty roster from esteemed universities like Princeton and Vanderbilt, offering a quality education online.

O'Neal, whose net worth surpasses $400 million, has a diverse investment portfolio including stakes in Google , Lyft, Ring and Vitaminwater, alongside franchise ownerships in Papa John's and Five Guys.

Explaining his investment strategy to The Wall Street Journal, O'Neal stated in 2019, “If something comes across my desk and I don't believe in it, I don't even look at it.”

This investment ethos, inspired by Bezos, has not only aligned with O'Neal's personal values but also proved to be financially rewarding.

“Once I started doing that strategy, I think I probably quadrupled what I’m worth,” he said.

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

